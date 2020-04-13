Read Today’s Woman April Issue and Win a Prize

Apr 13, 2020 | COVID-19, Today's Woman Now, Wellness

Have some fun with our online scavenger hunt and win a prize! For our April issue of Today’s Woman, we created a magazine scavenger hunt and you can win one of three great prizes! 

Here’s how it works:

  1. Read through Today’s Woman April issue by going to our MAGAZINE tab. 
  2. Find the 10 items listed here and list the page number where you have found each object on the form below.
  3. Submit your form by April 22 to be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced on April 24 on our Instagram and Facebook. *One entry per email address, please. Winner will be selected randomly from entries with the most correct answers.
10 Items to find:

  • Elephant 
  • Loaf of bread
  • American Flag
  • Gerber rice cereal 
  • ‘Love Poems’ book 
  • Cucumber slices
  • Pink ice cream cone
  • Marshmallows 
  • Pink tulips 
  • Easter squirrel 
Prizes:

  1. Masterson’s Catering – Take and Bake Meal & 1-year subscription to Today’s Woman
  2. $100 Mamili Gift Card
  3. Yeti Rambler One Gallon Jug
Fill out my online form.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *