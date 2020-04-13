Read Today’s Woman April Issue and Win a Prize
Have some fun with our online scavenger hunt and win a prize! For our April issue of Today’s Woman, we created a magazine scavenger hunt and you can win one of three great prizes!
Here’s how it works:
- Read through Today’s Woman April issue by going to our MAGAZINE tab.
- Find the 10 items listed here and list the page number where you have found each object on the form below.
- Submit your form by April 22 to be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced on April 24 on our Instagram and Facebook. *One entry per email address, please. Winner will be selected randomly from entries with the most correct answers.
10 Items to find:
- Elephant
- Loaf of bread
- American Flag
- Gerber rice cereal
- ‘Love Poems’ book
- Cucumber slices
- Pink ice cream cone
- Marshmallows
- Pink tulips
- Easter squirrel
Prizes:
- Masterson’s Catering – Take and Bake Meal & 1-year subscription to Today’s Woman
- $100 Mamili Gift Card
- Yeti Rambler One Gallon Jug
