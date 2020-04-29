Need Your Own Space?

At a time when people are coping with being inside, perhaps sharing smaller spaces, we checked in with Sarah Dutton, who for the past 25 years, has traveled with her husband, Bill Stewart, in their 1965 Airstream camper. “We love to drift, explore, hike, bike, and get off the beaten path. We generally love ‘what is around the next bend,’ and our motto has always been ‘

It’s better living in a 7x11 space

.’

We love the solitude and the personal time together where all of the fiddle-diddle of life seems so unimpressive.

”