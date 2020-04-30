Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Scarlet’s Bakery – IG | FB

Here are all your sweet options:

A cake and cookie kit (pictures 1 and 2). You get a 4” vanilla cake layer, 3 flower-shaped sugar cookies, buttercream icing, and graham cracker crumbs. Moms love gifts made by the kids. The kit is $25. A small cookie tin with a dozen mini-chocolate chip cookies plus a beautiful decorated flower sugar cookie for $18. A small cookie tin with 3 cookies (chocolate chip, funfetti, and peanut butter) and one brownie or blondie for $10. A large cookie tin with 6 cookies and one brownie or blondie for $18. A large cookie tin with 6 cookies and 4 scones (chocolate chip/lemon) for $26.

Please email catering@scarletsbakery to place an order or to ask questions about the five options. Or you call our store at (502) 290-7112 between the hours of 8am -2pm. Please no queries via social media. The last day to order is May 5.