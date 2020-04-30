Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Mother’s Day is right around the corner and we have teamed up with many local boutiques to share their products. All can be purchased through safe, social distancing.
Here are all your sweet options:
- A cake and cookie kit (pictures 1 and 2). You get a 4” vanilla cake layer, 3 flower-shaped sugar cookies, buttercream icing, and graham cracker crumbs. Moms love gifts made by the kids. The kit is $25.
- A small cookie tin with a dozen mini-chocolate chip cookies plus a beautiful decorated flower sugar cookie for $18.
- A small cookie tin with 3 cookies (chocolate chip, funfetti, and peanut butter) and one brownie or blondie for $10.
- A large cookie tin with 6 cookies and one brownie or blondie for $18.
- A large cookie tin with 6 cookies and 4 scones (chocolate chip/lemon) for $26.
Please email catering@scarletsbakery to place an order or to ask questions about the five options. Or you call our store at (502) 290-7112 between the hours of 8am -2pm. Please no queries via social media. The last day to order is May 5.
Nanz & Kraft Florist – IG | FB
- Curbside pickup, contact-free delivery
Board & You: IG | FB
- Collaborated with @aebersoldflorist who is providing beautiful purple orchid blooms. Each box will have a flower tied to it that will really add a special touch. They will be offering an unlimited amount of boxes on Mother’s Day to be picked up from 10am-1pm, May 10.
HOW TO ORDER:
- Call (502) 333-8718 and provide your first and last name, phone number, and email when a staff member answers.
- Email: Louisville@boardandyou.com with your information and how many boxes you’d like to order. All orders must be picked up on May 10, 10am-1pm.
- You will be able to pay by card when you pick up your order.
Magnolia and Fig – IG | FB
- Deals on self-care gift sets — buy 3 or more self-care items (candles, bath bombs, perfume, hand cream, etc.), get 10% off.
- Free curbside pickup and free delivery over $30
Six Sisters Boutique – IG | FB
- Buy three or more self-care items (candles, bath bombs, perfume, hand cream, etc.), get 10% off.
- Free curbside pickup and free delivery over $30
Scout on Market – IG | FB
- Every purse in the store is 25% off.
- Doorstep delivery in Louisville, shipping out of town
Fleur & Frond: IG | FB
- Pre-order mother’s day bouquet by emailing info@fleurandfrond.com
Darling State of Mind: IG | FB
- Use code MOTHER for 15% off until May 10.
- Free shipping and curbside pickup.
