Hide Those Roots
We know that hair is not the most important thing during our current health situation, but if you color your hair, we bet you have thought about your roots. With the temporary closing of salons, maintaining the health of your hair and hair color at home may be a challenge. Here are a few tips to get you through the weeks in between appointments and give your hair the quality you deserve.
- If your hair doesn’t feel as good as it did prior to your color service, try a repairing hydration product and a light oil. The oil will seal in the hydration that you are adding to the hair, giving it a healthy shine. A great choice for a hydration cream is Olaplex no.6. It is the perfect leave-in moisturizing, repair cream that eliminates frizz, and Olaplex no.7 is a weightless styling oil with 450 degree heat protection. Both products work on all hair types.
- Sometimes adjusting the amount of the product you put in your hair can make a world of difference. More is not always better.
- Buy the mini travel size of a product first so you can test the product before fully investing in it.
- If you are struggling with keeping your color vibrant, use a color shampoo. If your hair looks gold or brassy, try a purple- or blue-based shampoo. There are also shampoos for brunettes and redheads.
- To keep roots looking fresh in between appointments, use root powder or root spray to hide the new growth. Style Edit has a great root touch-up powder and spray that provide great coverage, even on gray.
- If you are on a budget, you can also place pigmented eyeshadows that match your hair color on the roots to help hide the grown-out color.
Krista Nenni is a hair stylist with J Estell Salon.
For African American women and other women of color who either wear their hair natural or have a relaxer, using a color-safe shampoo to preserve the hair color is best, says Jessie Soderstrom, owner of Salon Jess. “Look for something that is sulfate-, paraben- or silicone-free. A lot of commercial brand products that claim to be color-safe will have many harsh ingredients that fade your color and damage the integrity of your chemical service. Also, consult with your personal stylist, because they know what color they’ve used on you and they may have specific recommendations for what brands to use,” she says. Jessie gives a few more suggestions on how to take care of relaxed and natural hair in between salon visits.
- Wear a cute hat, headband, or scarf to hide your roots.
- Natural, curly hair is very dry so whenever you have a lot of new growth, you have to make sure it is moisturized and detangled. There can be a lot of breakage if your hair isn’t moisturized while it is growing out because the difference in hair texture between the relaxed hair and new growth causes the hair to tangle more easily.
- Over the counter relaxers contain a lot of harsh chemicals so it is best not to apply the relaxer yourself because it might be difficult for you to see where your new growth ends. If you apply the relaxer to hair that has already been relaxed, it will cause breakage.
— By Tiffany White
0 Comments