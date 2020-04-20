Get the Kids in the Kitchen
Getting in the kitchen is not only a great way to keep your kids occupied for a while, but it’s also a perfect opportunity to show them how math is used in the real world. To make things easier on yourself, try prepping most of the ingredients before calling them into the kitchen, and have them help you clean as you go.
Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Yields: 18-24 muffins
Ingredients
- 1½ cups white wheat flour
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 large mashed ripe bananas
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup milk
- ¾ cup semisweet mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line or spray 18 mini muffin cups.
- Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
- Mix mashed bananas, egg, melted butter and milk in a medium bowl. Stir banana mixture into dry ingredients just until blended. Stir in mini chocolate chips.
- Divide batter among prepared muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full. Bake muffins until tops are golden and set, and tester inserted into the center comes out with just a couple crumbs, about 14-16 minutes. Transfer muffins to a rack to cool.
One Pot Alphabet Pasta
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 oz alphabet pasta (can substitute any short-cut pasta)
- 1⅓ cups chicken bone broth
- 1 carrot, shredded
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 Tbsp heavy cream
- 1 oz shredded white cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Add pasta, bone broth, carrot, and peas to a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat.
- Bring to a boil. Stir frequently until the pasta is al dente, about 8-10 minutes.
- Stir in the butter, cream, and cheese and stir until well-combined and creamy.
- Add salt and pepper if desired and serve immediately.
Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Rice Cereal Treats
Yield: 16 Squares
Ingredients
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 6 Tbsp butter
- 1 bag (10 oz) mini marshmallows + optional ½ cup for stirring in at the end
- ½ tsp vanilla
- 6 cups Rice cereal
- 2 cups graham squares cereal
- 1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips + more for topping
Instructions
- In a 9×9 inch baking pan, spray with non-stick cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a large non-stick pot over medium heat, melt butter, then turn off the heat. Add in marshmallows and then torch with a kitchen torch until sufficiently blackened to your liking. Return the heat to medium and stir together with butter until marshmallows have melted and become creamy. Stir in vanilla extract.
- Fold in rice cereal and graham squares until all marshmallows and cereals are evenly mixed together. Mix in 1 cup of mini chocolate chips and an additional ½ cup of mini marshmallows, if desired. Spread treats onto prepared baking pan. Press into pan and sprinkle remaining ¼ cup of chocolate chips on top of the treats and even more mini marshmallows, lightly pressing into the top of the treats to make sure they stick. Torch the top of the rice cereal treats to blacken the marshmallows. Place into the fridge for 10 minutes to cool. Cut, then serve.
Find more recipes of Food Blogger Paige Rhodes here.
