Get the Kids in the Kitchen

Getting in the kitchen is not only a great way to keep your kids occupied for a while, but it’s also a perfect opportunity to show them how math is used in the real world. To make things easier on yourself, try prepping most of the ingredients before calling them into the kitchen, and have them help you clean as you go.

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Yields: 18-24 muffins

Ingredients

1½ cups white wheat flour

⅔ cup sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 large mashed ripe bananas

1 large egg

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup milk

¾ cup semisweet mini chocolate chips

Instructions