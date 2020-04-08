Find Information and Boost Your Immune System

This is a crucial time for boosting immunity with natural home remedies, according to Sarah Teeple, owner of Teeple Holistic. If you have to go out in public it is important to give yourself an extra barrier of protection. Try a simple and effective therapy of oiling your nasal passages (nasya). This simple technique coats and protects your nasal tissues and acts as a barrier to catch viruses in the nose. You can buy nasya oil online from Banyan Botanicals or make your own by mixing one tablespoon of a carrier oil (coconut oil, sesame, jojoba, sweet almond, or avocado oil), with one drop of eucalyptus or tea tree essential oil.

To use: Dip your pointer-fingers into the oil and swirl fingers together to evenly coat the fingertips. Next, gently slide one finger into each nostril, massaging the oil into the nasal skin. It is easy and works as a quick immune booster. Wash your hands well again afterwards, and store leftover oil, covered at room temp for up to a week. Use every morning or before you go out into public.

You can find “Sarah Teeple nasya” on YouTube for a quick video.