Everyone’s Favorite No-Knead Artisan Rolls

Hosting Easter this year is going to be a different experience for most of us, but if you are lucky enough to be stuck at home with your family (or even your partner or roommate) we have a perfect stress-free recipe that everyone will love.

No-Knead Artisan Rolls

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2-3 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp active dry yeast

1 1/2 cups warm water

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and yeast. Stir in water using a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a shaggy dough. Don’t overwork the dough — you want it to be just combined.

Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Let dough sit at room temperature for 8-24 hours to rise.

I like to store mine in an “off” oven. After the dough has risen and has little air pockets, preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place your Dutch oven into the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Do not skip this step. While your Dutch oven preheats, turn dough out onto a well-floured surface. With floured hands, form the dough into a ball. Divide into 6 equal-sized pieces and gently form into round balls. Cover dough loosely and let rest. After the 30 minutes are up, carefully remove Dutch oven. With floured hands, place in dough balls. Replace cover and bake for 30 minutes covered. Carefully remove the cover and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, uncovered. I find that mine takes about 12 minutes, but just keep an eye on them. Allow them to cool slightly and transfer to a cooling rack. Slice in half horizontally to use as a burger or sandwich roll or cut in vertical diagonal slices for crostini. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

