Creating Beautiful Spaces

During those adventures in property management, Jen learned the art of painting furniture. This self-proclaimed junk gypsy found that not only was her detail-oriented personality good at it, there was a market for refinishing furniture. “There’s always a way to rework inherited furniture: changing out chairs, painting the table, or adding fabric,” Jen says. Jen especially enjoys the transformative nature of her work. “Seeing something that people have put out for trash and turning it into something beautiful — it’s rewarding to me,” she says. Clients have brought pieces to her that are sentimental to them, but just don’t jive in their space. “I can make it work in their home today: living beautifully is surrounding yourself with pieces of furniture that tell a story.”