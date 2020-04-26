Create a Daily Practice

Some women thrive on keeping a loose and spontaneous schedule. I am not one of them. My idea of a good day is a well-kept calendar/planner, a To Do List with all items checked off, and my daily art practice.

My routines and rituals support and sustain me.

When I began life as a freelance writer, I knew better than to wait for inspiration to strike before I sat down at the keyboard. Persistence is the key. Just write. Every day.

When I started to paint with watercolors, I knew I could apply the same principle — make art every day.

This was practice. And more practice. Then, along with painting, I started keeping a sketchbook. Later, I discovered collage. Eventually, more crafty paper items showed up — handmade little books, notecards, junk journals, and the creation of all sorts of vintage embellishments to enjoy. (Thank you, YouTube.)