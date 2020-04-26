Create a Daily Practice
My routines and rituals support and sustain me.
When I began life as a freelance writer, I knew better than to wait for inspiration to strike before I sat down at the keyboard. Persistence is the key. Just write. Every day.
When I started to paint with watercolors, I knew I could apply the same principle — make art every day.
This was practice. And more practice. Then, along with painting, I started keeping a sketchbook. Later, I discovered collage. Eventually, more crafty paper items showed up — handmade little books, notecards, junk journals, and the creation of all sorts of vintage embellishments to enjoy. (Thank you, YouTube.)
Here you will see a few results of this daily practice. None of these projects will find their way to an art museum or gallery, but that is not the point. As a writer, I am used to watching my words bloom on the page or computer screen. As a daily artist, I still get a thrill of seeing and touching something that I created with my own hands.
My daily mantra: Step away from the screen and step into the studio.
0 Comments