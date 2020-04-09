Cool Treats
Sunny days, hot temperatures, and humid conditions magnify the importance of getting enough fluids for our health and well-being. A simple way to cool down when the weather is hot is a refreshing iced drink. If you’re out and about with friends and family, there are several places around town where you can pick up a nice cold beverage. You can also quickly and easily make healthy drinks at home. Wherever you are, if it’s hot outside, cool down and quench your thirst with these five drinks.
Panera Bread’s Mango Smoothie:
One of our editor’s favorite summertime drinks, this mango smoothie is a real treat. Light and creamy, this summertime favorite includes mango, banana, orange juice, and vanilla yogurt and is full of vitamins C, B6, and B12. These vitamins are known to support the immune system and increase energy. There are many Panera Bread locations in town.
Starbucks Iced Green Tea:
Ask for this mild, flavored green tea with a hint of mint to be unsweetened, and you’ll have a refreshing drink with no sugar and no calories. Green tea is high in antioxidants and helps fight and prevent cell damage, aids in improving blood flow and lowering cholesterol helps keep blood sugars stable, and has been proven to keep the working-memory area of the brain active. Grab an iced green tea at Starbucks, or buy your favorite green tea and create your own iced tea at home. Add a slice of lemon for extra vitamin C and to help your body absorb the healthy compounds of green tea. Starbucks has several locations in town.
Trim Healthy Mama’s Good Girl Moonshine:
If you are looking for a little zing and zip to add to your water, make a batch of this tantalizing and refreshing drink. Good Girl Moonshine is known to detoxify, clarify, and alkalize your body. Alkalizing the body helps remove high acidic levels, which are linked to pain. Add a slice of lemon for added health benefits. While lemons are known to be acidic, the body does not metabolize them in the same way as other acids. Keep a pitcher of this drink in your refrigerator and have a few glasses daily.
RECIPE
- 1-2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 3-4 tsp powdered stevia, such as Truvia
- Water to taste – start with 4 cups ice
Mix all ingredients together and serve with ice. You can make a large batch and store it in the refrigerator.
Lifebar’s The Healer:
This powerhouse smoothie is full of antioxidants and has added protein, recovery, and immune-building properties. Blueberries give this drink its color, and it also contains banana, vanilla, and ginger. Almond milk is recommended for this smoothie, and I also added some local honey for a sweetener. Stevia and Agave nectar are other sweetener options. Lifebar is located in the Rainbow Blossom store in the Highlands, St. Matthews, and Middletown.
Gwen’s Nest Thin Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake:
This adapted recipe from Gwen’s Nest is smooth and delicious, and it’s easy to make in a blender. For a true mint look, I added spinach to the mix. You don’t taste the spinach, and it adds a perfect minty color. Plus, the added health benefits are immense! The mix of cottage cheese and almond milk makes this drink nice and creamy. You’ll get a healthy dose of protein, Vitamins A, D, E, and K, and Omega 3s. Like Good Girl Moonshine, this drink helps alkalize the body, and it aids in nourishing your eyes and strengthening your bones. To reap all these benefits, the addition of spinach is essential.
RECIPE
Thin Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake:
- 1⁄2 cup cottage cheese
- 1.5-2 cups ice
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 packed cup fresh spinach
- 1.5 tsp vanilla extract
- 1⁄4 tsp peppermint extract
- 2 Tbsp-1⁄4 cup heavy cream or half-and-half (optional for a more ice-cream-like consistency)
- 1 Tbsp Truvia or Stevia extract to taste
- 1⁄2 oz 85% dark chocolate
1. Chop chocolate in small pieces and set aside. For a garnish, use a veggie peeler to make small chocolate curls to add to the top of your drink.
2. Add all other ingredients and pulse until ice chunks are relatively small. Add chopped chocolate pieces and pulse again until chocolate pieces are small enough to fit through a straw. Blend until smooth or desired consistency. Pour into a tall glass and top with chocolate garnish.