Cool Treats

Starbucks Iced Green Tea:

Ask for this mild, flavored green tea with a hint of mint to be unsweetened, and you’ll have a refreshing drink with no sugar and no calories. Green tea is high in antioxidants and helps fight and prevent cell damage, aids in improving blood flow and lowering cholesterol helps keep blood sugars stable, and has been proven to keep the working-memory area of the brain active. Grab an iced green tea at Starbucks, or buy your favorite green tea and create your own iced tea at home. Add a slice of lemon for extra vitamin C and to help your body absorb the healthy compounds of green tea. Starbucks has several locations in town.