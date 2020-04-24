A Springtime Treat

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Choose a cake pan — bundt, loaf with 4 compartments, 8-9 inch round, etc. I love to use a bundt pan.

Combine the sour cream, yogurt, 1 cup granulated sugar, eggs, lemon zest, vanilla, 1 tsp. salt, and oil on medium for 30 seconds, mixing well.

Add in the flour and baking powder, then mix on low for about 10 seconds to prevent a flour cloud. Mix on medium for 30 seconds. Add in the 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, mix for a few seconds on low, then mix on medium for 30 more seconds.

Coat the inside of your cake pan with PAM Baking Spray, and scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the top is rounded and no longer jiggly. A toothpick inserted into the cake should come out clean, and you will see golden brown around the outside. Remove the cake from the oven as soon as it’s baked.

Cool in the pan for 10 minutes while you prepare a syrup. Combine 1/4 cup sugar with 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Bring to a quick boil in a small pan on the stove, swirling or whisking regularly. As soon as the mixture is clear and starts to bubble/rise, remove it from the heat and swirl it around a few times.

While both the cake and the syrup are still hot, use a skewer to poke holes all over the surface of the cake, then pour the syrup evenly over the top. Allow the cake to cool just as it is for 10-20 minutes, then turn it out onto a platter and let it cool completely.