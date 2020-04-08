A House Restored: They Saw the Vision of this 1846 House
The fully restored home now features the best of both the past and present. Mo’s personal favorite is the kitchen. The combination of stainless steel appliances, wood countertops, and original brick create an eclectic but classy ambiance. She is greeted every morning by a favorite saying of hers: “Make the life you want” etched out in glowing violet letters. The home’s original pocket doors give the space flexibility. Open the doors, and the house has an open floor plan — living room and kitchen flowing seamlessly together. Close the doors and the kitchen becomes an intimate chat room.
The collection of artwork also gives the home a modern yet personal touch. Mo has a story for each piece. “The last thing you want is to have a piece of art and not be able to talk about it,” Mo says. “Know about the artist, know about the story.” Her collection consists of work from her travels, friends, favorite artists, and even her own.
Mo’s shop, Revelry, caters to all things local. She sells handmade art, furniture and accessories – all created by local artists. She likes to think Revelry has something for everyone, from college students to high-end art collectors. And the best part is every purchase goes directly to support a neighborhood artist. Her business mantra: “You have to be 100 percent passionate about what you’re doing, or it won’t work.”
Oh my goodness! I am so surprised to see this! My father and his brother whom are both now deceased, grew up in this house. While growing up I was very close to my Grandparents(their parents) and my precious Grandmother was always talking about the times "at 911". She lived to 101 years of age and died in 2010. Boy she would have loved to see this! Beautiful! So glad to get to see the interior as it gives me an idea of how it may have been back between the 30's to mid 50's when they lived there, of course I know it would have looked a lot different. Look the picture of the front of the house. When I saw that it took my breath away, and then the "911", Haa.
I meant to say "Love" the picture of the front of the house. Too much excitement I guess.
DoveNative! I love that you know some of the history. We often think about the many generations of people who have lived here. E-mail me if you ever want to take a tour! There is a lot more than just these 2 rooms 🙂 mo@revelrygallery.com
Thank you so much!
My grandparents raised their 5 boys in that house. I grew up in that house as well. I became very close to the couples from whom you guys bought the house. So many memories. There used to be a tricky hallway and a drop down stair case in the master bedrooms closet that entered the upstair apartment. Where the tree is in the right of the yard there was once the famously hated bird bath ( it weighed sooooo much ) I leaned how to do cartwheels in the front yard. I so miss the house but it is still very beautiful. I think my father ( he lives directly across the street still ) has a copy of the 1890 deed on the house. So much history.
That is amazing Jenna.
We know your father, Stacey, Jenna! He has told us a lot about the house and some fun stories about all 5 of the boys growing up there. Stop by if you ever want to re-live some of those memories 🙂