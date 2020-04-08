A House Restored: They Saw the Vision of this 1846 House

Restoring this home was a labor of love. When Mo and her husband Scotty first moved in, most of the home’s history had been covered up. They removed three layers of flooring before reaching the original hardwood. The fireplace had been bricked up, which required a specialist in historical renovations to restore. And last but not least, an additional 3 feet of ceiling height was covered up by drop-down ceilings. Able to see a vision through the mess, Mo and Scotty, along with artist and contractor Adam Horton, gave new life to the 170-year-old home. Mo designed, Scotty built, Adam restored. Piece by piece, they ripped out and rebuilt. They found pieces of history along the way, including a postcard revealing the actual year the house was built. We thought we were buying just a simple shotgun home in Butchertown,” Mo says, “We weren’t going to renovate at all. But once we found all the history, we couldn’t just keep it covered up. We decided to go all in.” It took a great deal of time and money to make the house into their vision. They chipped away paint and smashed through the ceilings. Mo returned from vacation to find her husband had demolished the kitchen. “It was tricky,” Mo says, “We had to move back in with our parents while it was all happening. Very unexpected. That was the hardest part of renovating. Not only did [my husband and I] want to kill each other over the renovations and the money, but we also had to move back in with Mom and Dad.” But every penny spent, all the blood, sweat, and tears — worth it.

The fully restored home now features the best of both the past and present. Mo’s personal favorite is the kitchen. The combination of stainless steel appliances, wood countertops, and original brick create an eclectic but classy ambiance. She is greeted every morning by a favorite saying of hers: “Make the life you want” etched out in glowing violet letters. The home’s original pocket doors give the space flexibility. Open the doors, and the house has an open floor plan — living room and kitchen flowing seamlessly together. Close the doors and the kitchen becomes an intimate chat room.