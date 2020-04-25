A Few Good Movies

When you’re at home, socially distanced from all of your friends and loved ones, there are few things better than losing yourself in a marathon-length Netflix binge. Think you’ve seen everything worth watching? Give these excellent movies a try.

Feel Good Movie: Justine

A single mom who’s down on her luck takes a job caring for Justine, a girl with spina bifida. The friendship that develops between the two of them helps them both grow and change in unexpected ways. This movie is sure to tug at your heartstrings and fill you with warm, fuzzy thoughts and hope for life after quarantine.

Horror Thriller to Keep You Up at Night: The Platform

If you enjoy esoteric horror like Us or Midsommar, this Spanish film uses a unique prison as a not-so-subtle metaphor for capitalist society, and the results are just as horrifying as you might imagine. Watch this one with the lights on to maintain your own sanity.

Edge of Your Seat Mystery: Lost Girls

Young women keep disappearing, and no one seems to care. Based on a true story, Lost Girls will make you angry about all of society’s little inequities while also making sure you’re glued to the screen until the very end as this exciting mystery unfolds before your eyes.

Tear-Filled Bromance: Paddleton

Ray Romano and Mark Duplass star in this tearjerker drama about two men who develop an unlikely bromance when the younger one receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. Romano and Duplass are both known for their comedic performances, but this movie will make you cry. Be sure to watch with a box of tissues or one of your 8,000 rolls of toilet paper nearby.

Documentary To Make You Think: There’s Something in the Water

If you’re looking for something more serious, this documentary wants to inspire you to fight for change. While filmmaker Ellen Page takes a close look at her native Nova Scotia in this documentary, the issues raised, including environmental racism and inequality, can be understood by people everywhere in the world.

