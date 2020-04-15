Announcing Our 2020 Most Admired Woman Winners

Education • Kathy Beam

Kathy is planning to retire this July after nearly 45 years in the field of special education. During her career, Kathy has worked as a Child Development Specialist at the Louisville Deaf Oral School, served as a Special Education Consultant for the Archdiocese of Louisville, and has served for the last 18 years as Head of School at Meredith-Dunn, an Independent elementary school for students with learning differences. Kathy is a past recipient of The Charles Sandman Excellence in Education Award from the Learning Disabilities Association, the Catherine T. McNamee Award by the National Catholic Education Association, the Art of Excellence in Leadership Award by the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, and was named an Alumna of the Year by Mercy Academy.