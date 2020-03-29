Women Who Paved the Way

In 1889, SUSAN LOOK AVERY founded the Louisville Woman Suffrage Association to help propel women’s voting rights. Susan collaborated with other local women to sponsor bills in the Kentucky legislature that would give married women the right to control their property, make wills, and gain custody of their children after the death of their husbands. (1817-1915)

FANNIE ROSALIND HICKS GIVENS was a renowned artist who also became Louisville’s second African American female police officer in 1927. Fannie served as head of the art department at State University — now Simmons College — and the Kentucky Association of Colored Women. She painted portraits of Booker T. Washington and John Lewis Waller, who was U.S. Consul to Madagascar. The Waller portrait hung in the Harrison White House. (1876-1947)

FLORENCE BRANDEIS specialized in pediatrics and gynecology, which were among the few fields available to women physicians during the late 1800s. In 1887, she helped open Louisville’s first nursing school and urged women to enter the profession. She served as sanitary inspector and medical inspector of the city’s public schools. (1861-1941)