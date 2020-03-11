Win Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show!
The Macy’s Spring Fashion Show is Kentuckiana’s premier fashion showcase of the year. The Fashion Show features a runway of the latest in Derby and spring outfits and accessories by fashion brands and local boutiques. Some of the Festival’s Official Products will also be featured and Official 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise will be on sale.
THE GIVEAWAY:
Two winners each will receive two tickets to the Kentucky Derby Festival “Macy’s Presents the Spring Fashion Show” event scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Horseshoe/Caesar’s Indiana.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.