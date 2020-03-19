What To Do This Weekend
Enjoy a “Dinner and a Show” experience Friday from the comfort of your own home with Kentucky Shakespeare’s virtual performance of As You Like It. Virtual audience members can also order a meal to be picked up at 610 Magnolia (610 W. Magnolia Ave.). For each meal purchased, a meal will be donated to a hospitality worker in need.
Check out the Frazier Kentucky History Museum’s Virtual Museum daily to learn more about a particular topic and artifact of the day featured at the museum.
Try some art projects or download informational worksheets about its art displays with the Speed Art Museum’s Museum from Home series.
The remaining two legs of the Chick-fil-A Louisville Triple Crown of Running — the City Run 10k and the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k — have now been converted to virtual races. Registration is still open for the last leg.
0 Comments