What To Do This Weekend

In support of the Frazier History Museum’s initiative and the city of Louisville, Saturday the Muhammad Ali Center will host Shining a Light: Women’s Fight for the Right celebrating the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. The exhibition will focus on women’s suffrage on a global scale in hopes that it will honor the women around the world who have fought and continue to fight for the right to vote.