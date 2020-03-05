What To Do This Weekend
Starting today through April 25, the Louisville Zoo will be home to the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival, the largest lantern display in the region. More than 2,000 intricate lanterns will be displayed in 65 larger-than-life scenes, featuring a 130-foot-long dragon, walkthrough shark tunnel, fairy forest, and more. There will be interactive displays, and you can catch traditional Chinese performances 3 times each night.
The Chick-fil-A Louisville Triple Crown of Running, a series of well-established road races of varying distances, kicks off Saturday with the Chick-fil-A 5k Fitness Classic, the first leg and shortest race distance in the series.
Kick off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by attending the 9th annual Bottoms Up Bash Friday at The Olmsted. Dance the night away to the music of The Crashers while raising both money and awareness for the Colon Cancer Prevention Project.
In support of the Frazier History Museum’s initiative and the city of Louisville, Saturday the Muhammad Ali Center will host Shining a Light: Women’s Fight for the Right celebrating the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. The exhibition will focus on women’s suffrage on a global scale in hopes that it will honor the women around the world who have fought and continue to fight for the right to vote.
To celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, reserve a table at Grassa Gramma from 5-9 pm for an exclusive dinner event to honor five female chefs. The evening will feature a la carte selections starting at $18 and a prix fixe menu for $65, each procured and crafted by the women chefs of Belle Noble, the parent company of The Village Anchor, Le Moo, and Grassa Gramma. Ten percent of proceeds will go to Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana.
0 Comments