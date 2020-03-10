Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Goitse

Kentucky Performing Arts

Goitse is a popular and award-winning quintet forged in the creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Goitse (Go-wit-cha) chose its name from the informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here.’ Named Live Ireland’s “Traditional Group of the Year,” Chicago Irish American News’ “Group of the Year,” as well as winning the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany, Goitse has become a leader of a new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

The group’s distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad.

Goitse makes what Irish Music Magazine calls “Music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”