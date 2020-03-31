Support Local Artists

Mar 31, 2020 | Artisans, Community

Support your community and purchase custom made art pieces from some of our local artists.

Hollie Rich – Stuck on Hue
Custom made, designer pillow covers.

Laura Moser – Simply Laura Millinery
Derby hat milliner.

Dru Pilmer – Visual Artist
Custom painter.

Clay Simpson – Clayton & Crume
Hand-crafted leather accessories.

Debra Lott – Oil Painter
Custom oil paintings focusing on women and body image.

Jordan KavumaThistle and Thread Design
Modern embroiderer.

 

RZ Barnwood Art – Oil Painter
Oil paintings on 100-year-old reclaimed Kentucky barn wood.

Lucas Keown – FireSide Press
Printmaker with letterpress/intaglio technique.

Lora Green – Craftivity Designs
Printable decor and gifts.

 

P.S.  Find out where our artisans and crafters get their inspiration for creating beautiful things.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *