Support Local Artists

Support Local ArtistsMar 31, 2020 | Artisans, Community Support your community and purchase custom made art pieces from some of our local artists. Hollie Rich – Stuck on HueCustom made, designer pillow covers. Laura Moser – Simply Laura Millinery Derby hat milliner. Dru Pilmer – Visual ArtistCustom painter. Clay Simpson – Clayton & Crume Hand-crafted leather accessories. Debra Lott – Oil Painter Custom oil paintings focusing on women and body image. Jordan Kavuma – Thistle and Thread DesignModern embroiderer. RZ Barnwood Art – Oil PainterOil paintings on 100-year-old reclaimed Kentucky barn wood. Lucas Keown – FireSide PressPrintmaker with letterpress/intaglio technique. Lora Green – Craftivity Designs Printable decor and gifts. P.S. Find out where our artisans and crafters get their inspiration for creating beautiful things.0 CommentsSubmit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.Submit Comment Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related
0 Comments