Spring Makeovers are in the Air – Tiffney Landberg
Tiffney is wearing: shirt, $40; jacket, $60; jeans, $20; earrings $15; shoes, $70. All available at Stein Mart.
TIFFNEY LANDBERG, 44
Zones Sales Assistant, Frito Lay
After Tiffney Landberg ended a tumultuous relationship in 2016, she says she learned to love herself again but wanted her outward appearance to reflect the new woman she had become. “I have had long hair and the same style since I was in my 20s. I feel drab, dull, and need a change. Going to someone to ask for a change intimidates me, and I have been scared to take the step because I worry it will not look good.”
The Hair and Makeup: Lori TerBeek, artistic director and co-owner of Z Salon & Spa, gave Tiffney a slightly shorter cut with a strong geometric shape. She balayaged the hair to build on shape and created shades of warmth for spring and summer. Grace Rosen, an aesthetician at the salon, softened Tiffney’s eyeliner and kept her lip color neutral for a modernized look.
P.S. Be glad and glam for spring.
Before
0 Comments