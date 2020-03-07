Ringing in the New Year and New Marriage

Wedding Style: Romantic, Classic, Vintage

Color Palette: Burgundy, Mauve, Light Pink

Must Haves: A wedding party that will have your back and be stress-free

Inspiration: I originally started using Pinterest to get ideas, I quickly realized that a lot of the ideas I found on Pinterest were on the more expensive side… I resorted to drawing inspiration from the little things that Aaron and I enjoy.

Bride’s Favorite Memory: A less sentimental memory that I’ll remember for years to come was taking off my dress after photos, before the ceremony, to eat tacos in my undergarments! Ha!

Advice to Others: Enjoy the chaos, all your planning comes down to one day and it goes by all too quickly.

One thing you would have done differently: Communicated more with our DJ on sequence of events, this is the one area we severely procrastinated.

Best Planning Tip: Go with your gut, ultimately you know what you want out of your big day. Don’t lose sight of what the day is truly about, your marriage and devotion to your partner.

Best Money Saving Tip: I created the majority of my decor. While it was time consuming, it gave everything a more personal touch that I really loved. Bulk ordering my flowers from Sam’s Club was absolutely worth the extra work. My bridesmaids really enjoyed being able to make the boutonnières and coursages. I got to make my own bridal bouquet along with the help of my maid of honor, which was something really special that I’ll be able to look back on.