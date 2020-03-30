My Current Obsession

Baking Extracts

If there’s one thing I’ve truly learned about baking, it’s that high quality vanilla is often the only difference between a good dessert and a great one. My secret weapon is Taylor & Colledge. Founded in 1897, the Australian company quickly won an award for its excellent vanilla and has enjoyed sweet success for over 120 years.

Its current line of gourmet baking extract pastes offers six flavors:

• Peppermint

• Almond

• Lemon

• Coconut

• Lavender

• Vanilla Bean

I love the products so much that I exclusively used them to develop my first cookbook, The Seasoned Cynic’s Guide to Cake: Volume 1. Taylor & Colledge practices ethical, sustainable, and fair sourcing with no genetic engineering or artificial preservatives.

