Win Tickets to Ladies in Leadership

heTHE GIVEAWAY:

One winner will receive two tickets to the Ladies in Leadership event on Friday, March 20 – 8am to 12pm. The event will be held at the Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Avenue, Louisville. The panel includes: Mo McKnight Howe, Owner of Revelry Boutique; Natalia Bishop, Owner of Chocolate Box Photography; Tawana Bain, Owner New Age Communications; and Peggy Noe Stevens, First Female Master Bourbon Taster. See link for more event details: https://www.derbymuseum.org/girlboss.html

DEADLINE:

You have until Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:

Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.