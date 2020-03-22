Home Design Trends

According to design experts from Watts Home Center in La Grange, Kentucky, a remodel could be just what you need in this new decade.

Owners Candy and Brian Watts, who once owned a day spa and a concrete company, know how to enhance both the outside and inside of a home and provide many options in their large showroom in Oldham County.

The first step is to determine your remodel budget, the design team at Watts says, because they want contractors, homeowners, and the Center to have transparent cooperation. “We handhold with the customer and contractor,” Candy says. Whether the homeowner wants a one-room revamp or a full house redo, it’s important to be clear on wants and expectations.

Although with each new year new design trends roll out, the team of experts at Watts says not to take the fads too seriously. Design should be an “expression of who you are,” says Designer Adrienne Kennedy. “Buy things you love … you can find a spot for it,” Candy adds.