Easy Meal Options for Your Loved One

Ensuring your loved one is receiving proper nutrition is important in helping them stay healthy during the COVID-19 crisis. If your busy schedule prevents you from preparing meals for them, consider using a meal delivery service. Home Cuisine, located in St. Matthews, prepares healthy ready-to-eat meals based on your specifications.

Each meal includes a protein source and if you have an allergy, they can make adjustments. “We do all of the calorie counts, package it up, and bring it to you,” says Mae Pike, owner of Home Cuisine. You have the option of either using their delivery service or you can pick up your meal at Rainbow Blossom. You also can purchase prepared foods from the Kroger deli, Paul’s Fruit Market, and Walmart. Keep their cabinets stocked with beans, canned vegetables, canned soup, dried fruit, and make sure they have plenty of bottled water available.

P.S. Have you seen our spring issue of Today’s Transitions?