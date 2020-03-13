Bake Your Way into Spring
It’s so easy to buy baked goods instead of preparing them yourself, but with a recipe like this one, there’s really no excuse not to make your own soda bread. It’s simple, fun, foolproof, and healthy — just six ingredients. This recipe will never let you down.
TIFFANY’S IRISH SODA BREAD
Serves roughly 8 people (or sometimes me, in one sitting)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups old-fashioned whole grain rolled oats (NOT instant or quick oats)
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
Instructions
- Combine the buttermilk and oats in a bowl and allow this mixture to sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees F, then grease a 9-inch round cake pan or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
- Transfer the oat and buttermilk mixture to a large bowl. Mix in the dry ingredients from Step 3 until just combined. Do not over mix. (I do this by hand, but you can certainly use your stand mixer with the paddle attachment or dough hook.)
- Turn the dough out onto a floured countertop and sprinkle it with a little extra flour. Knead it a few times, then shape it into a flat circle about 1 inch thick. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut two lines through the top to make an X. Transfer to your pan.
- Bake for about an hour, or until a pale golden brown. (An instant read thermometer will tell you that the inside is 200+ degrees when it’s finished.)
- Remove from the pan and cool on a wire rack.
- Serve still a bit warm with some jam, butter, and hot tea. This bread also goes very well with a hearty stew. Enjoy!
Madeleine Dee (AKA The Seasoned Cynic) is a chef, writer, world traveler, and filmmaker who lives in Louisville. Watch her cooking show, Easy Elegance, on YouTube!
Follow her on Instagram: @TheSeasonedCynic or visit TheSeasonedCynic.com
0 Comments