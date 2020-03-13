Bake Your Way into Spring

Mar 13, 2020

It’s so easy to buy baked goods instead of preparing them yourself, but with a recipe like this one, there’s really no excuse not to make your own soda bread. It’s simple, fun, foolproof, and healthy — just six ingredients. This recipe will never let you down. 

TIFFANY’S IRISH SODA BREAD

Serves roughly 8 people (or sometimes me, in one sitting)

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups old-fashioned whole grain rolled oats (NOT instant or quick oats)
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder

Instructions

  1. Combine the buttermilk and oats in a bowl and allow this mixture to sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours.
  2. Heat oven to 350 degrees F, then grease a 9-inch round cake pan or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
  4. Transfer the oat and buttermilk mixture to a large bowl. Mix in the dry ingredients from Step 3 until just combined. Do not over mix. (I do this by hand, but you can certainly use your stand mixer with the paddle attachment or dough hook.)
  5. Turn the dough out onto a floured countertop and sprinkle it with a little extra flour. Knead it a few times, then shape it into a flat circle about 1 inch thick. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut two lines through the top to make an X. Transfer to your pan.
  6. Bake for about an hour, or until a pale golden brown. (An instant read thermometer will tell you that the inside is 200+ degrees when it’s finished.)
  7. Remove from the pan and cool on a wire rack.
  8. Serve still a bit warm with some jam, butter, and hot tea. This bread also goes very well with a hearty stew. Enjoy!

Madeleine Dee (AKA The Seasoned Cynic) is a chef, writer, world traveler, and filmmaker who lives in Louisville. Watch her cooking show, Easy Elegance, on YouTube!

Follow her on Instagram: @TheSeasonedCynic  or visit TheSeasonedCynic.com

P.S. Make Benedictine to use as a spread for this bread. 

