Artisans & Makers – Sharon Weis

Sharon Weis
Horticulture was Sharon Weis’ first academic degree. In her late 30s, however, with three kids in tow, she returned to school to pursue her true passion — art. “I had long ignored the call to draw and paint, and could do that no longer,” Sharon says. At 40, she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Louisville and has never looked back. She has spent the past 19 years dedicated to her calling as an art teacher at Walden School, where she has inspired students to pursue excellence in the arts.
Sharon’s paintings, which can be described as “wet on wet,” feature lush, thick liquid strokes attainable with oil paint. She uses birch plywood as an ideal surface to accept the viscosity of paint, color, and compositional rhythms. Her color palette is emotional and bold and captures the nuance of light throughout. Patterns, inspired by the likes of Klimt and Matisse, accompany figures that range from females to dogs to trees, keeping the paintings somewhat playful. “Creating lush passes of flat planes and pattern has been the impetus behind many of my works,” Sharon says.
