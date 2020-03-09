Artisans & Makers – Sharon Weis

Horticulture was Sharon Weis’ first academic degree. In her late 30s, however, with three kids in tow, she returned to school to pursue her true passion — art. “I had long ignored the call to draw and paint, and could do that no longer,” Sharon says. At 40, she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Louisville and has never looked back. She has spent the past 19 years dedicated to her calling as an art teacher at Walden School, where she has inspired students to pursue excellence in the arts.