Artisans & Makers – Roxy Lentz

Roxy Lentz is a self-taught metalsmith who makes her jewelry almost entirely from upcycled silverplate trays — the kind you receive as wedding gifts or for accomplishments and then donate to the thrift store. The material does not have much initial value (as it is made from brass and covered in a thin layer of silver), but Roxy transforms it into art using a saw to cut it into jewelry and a torch to fire on an unusual patina. “It is an unpredictable process. I never know how it will turn out. ‘One of a kind’ is a trite phrase these days, but my jewelry really is. I can’t make the same thing twice. Earrings don’t match, but they go together,” Roxy says of the conceptual jewelry she has made for the past 30 years.