Artisans & Makers — Lindsay E. Frost

“THE WOOD HAS AN INNER SPIRIT — AN ENERGY THAT IS WAITING TO BE RELEASED.”

— Lindsay Frost

There is amazing beauty hidden inside a tree that Lindsay E. Frost wants us to see. Her work, vessels carved from found wood pieces and hand-rubbed with several coats of tung oil, celebrates the awe-inspiring imperfections found in nature. Lindsay works to showcase the grain, swirls of color, and the patterns left by fungi, insects, drought, and fire. Her craft, indicative of the Appalachian makers who came before her, celebrates the tradition of Kentucky craftsmanship.

“Trees are older than man. They should be respected. Without trees, there would be no life as we know it. The wood has an inner spirit — an energy that is waiting to be released — and that is what I try to do, to release that inner spirit so the wood can again please man. My art is very personal to me, and I want to share it with those who have never really looked at the inside of a tree the way I do.”

