Artisans & Makers — Elaina Parker

Elaina began her journey in design in 2017 at the ripe old age of 16. She declared that she wanted to participate in the 2018 KMAC Couture fashion show, her favorite Louisville event. When it was pointed out that she had never sewn before, she responded with, “I don’t care. I can do it!” She submitted a sketch of an evergreen satin gown with mosaic chrysanthemums on the inside of the detachable train. At the time, Elaina was a student in the International Baccalaureate arts program at Sacred Heart, but since this experience, she has dedicated herself to the world of fashion merchandising.

The following summer, Elaina traveled to The Savannah College of Art & Design to study sewing in its Rising Star program, and she is now a student in its fashion merchandising program, where she is not only practicing design, but also learning the business side of the industry. Her designs are inspired by her hometown, especially the vibrancy of the Highlands, where she was raised. “The murals, the local shops, and the culture of the Highlands taught me to be expressive and unique, not to mesh with the group,” Elaina says. At 18, Elaina has now participated in two KMAC Couture fashion shows, last year presenting a self-dyed taffeta gown with chiffon overlay on the runway.

Learn more about the 2020 KMAC Couture fashion show, which has been rescheduled to August 2020.