Art Museums You Can Virtually Visit
If you’re wishing you could walk through a museum, it’s OK. You can take a virtual tour. Click each image below to view these online exhibits.
National Woman’s History Museum – Alexandria, VA View over 25 exhibits of historical women making changes.
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum – New York, New York You can view over 1,700 artworks by more than 625 artists.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, New York The MET has partnered with Google to showcase thousands of their art pieces. You can also take a 360° video tour by clicking here.
Smithsonian American Art Museum – Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian will take you through a virtual, 3D tour of their indoor exhibits.
