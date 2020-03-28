28 Women To Watch — Part 2

Dr. Brandy N. Kelly Pryor, senior director of programs for the Humana Foundation since 2018, has a goal to not only close the gaps in health outcomes, or even level the playing field between the haves and the have-nots, but to raise the bar so that we all have the ability to live our lives to the tenth degree of quality. A “hope scholar,” Brandy believes that how society perceives us and how society demands we function in certain spaces impacts our health.