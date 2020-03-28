28 Women To Watch — Part 2
A force in the world of justice, Hannah Drake has gained viral attention with her wildly successful blog, Write Some Shit.
Making it all look easy, stylish entrepreneur Ysha Bass co-owns both Bass Group Real Estate and Southern Hospitality Group, which focuses on culinary entertainment/education and includes MESA – A Collaborative Kitchen, MESA Kids Cooking School, and three restaurants.
Chabela Sanchez, a U.S. citizen by way of Venezuela, volunteered and worked for the YMCA here and abroad throughout her career, before the Louisville Urban League hired her as its chief data and compliance officer. Chabela oversees LUL’s expungement clinics, manages the community organization’s systems, and gathers all the data for LUL’s annual report. She wants to give the population that LUL serves, and others, the opportunity to grow.
Sarah Teeple is a guiding light to solving one’s health concerns naturally. Sarah is one of the few Ayurvedic Wellness counselors in town, offering an individualized and patient-specific approach to wellness. Her first book releases this fall.
Dr. Brandy N. Kelly Pryor, senior director of programs for the Humana Foundation since 2018, has a goal to not only close the gaps in health outcomes, or even level the playing field between the haves and the have-nots, but to raise the bar so that we all have the ability to live our lives to the tenth degree of quality. A “hope scholar,” Brandy believes that how society perceives us and how society demands we function in certain spaces impacts our health.
Unapologetic and brave, Mandee McKelvey is a hilarious beauty who has won several awards, both local and national, for her comedy and was the first female headliner for Night of a Thousand Laughs by Gilda’s Club.
Local artist Ashley Cathey gives color and light to her work while exploring complex themes like societal labels and hope through adversity. In 2019, Louisville’s Metro Hall featured Ashley’s acrylic and oil portraits of Women of Color. This year she’s proud to curate and take part in an exhibit entitled, Black Before I Was Born: A Meditation on Identity.
