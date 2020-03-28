28 Women To Watch (1 of 4)
Karla Jarvis is the self-proclaimed Twenty First Century Medicine Woman who started Jarvis Family Medical Services. She’s changing the healthcare game with added services and new treatments this year.
As the visitor program manager for World Affairs Council, Laura Duncan welcomes to Louisville delegations from all over the world — 120 countries from Albania to Zimbabwe. Laura wants us to develop our ability to see issues from multiple perspectives and to ask deep questions. The recipe for true diversity, she says, is a culture that treats foreign-born populations as the positive, innovative future of our community.
Mahogany Mayfield co-created Girls League of the West, an organization focused on the empowerment of young African American girls. In partnership with the Louisville Urban League, this program fosters black girl culture for middle school girls and gives young women a safe place to discuss the complexities of their identity.
Cassie Chambers embodies the warning “ignore her at your peril.” An author, (Hill Women is out now), a mom, and now a Louisville Metro Council candidate, her passion is to pay it forward and to enable women in less than ideal relationships and economic circumstances to find their power. Cassie helped draft Jeanette’s Law last year in Kentucky to forbid the state from requiring abused women to pay their incarcerated abuser’s attorney’s fees when the women file to divorce them.
Sarah Nunez, assistant director of the UofL Cultural Center for Hispanic and Latinx Initiatives, knows the secret to lasting systemic change is to leverage the power of collaboration. She works to see people make room for Latino and black and queer people by incorporating this edict: Action, not words.
Acting as art director of a collective of design-based local companies, Gretchen Fangman Burcham creates custom work for corporate design clients across the city and country. Her branding and design work can be found throughout Louisville in new and notable establishments like Biscuit Belly.
