28 Women To Watch (1 of 4)

Cassie Chambers embodies the warning “ignore her at your peril.” An author, (Hill Women is out now), a mom, and now a Louisville Metro Council candidate, her passion is to pay it forward and to enable women in less than ideal relationships and economic circumstances to find their power. Cassie helped draft Jeanette’s Law last year in Kentucky to forbid the state from requiring abused women to pay their incarcerated abuser’s attorney’s fees when the women file to divorce them.