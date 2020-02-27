What To Do This Weekend
May the force be with you at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, as The Louisville Orchestra performs the spectacular John Williams movie score live as the movie plays on a big screen with full sound effects and dialogue.
The Millennium Tour returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more.
Get your tickets for the third annual Louisville Children’s Film Festival that wraps up this weekend. The films selected explore family life across cultures and in various forms. Through films, workshops, audience discussions, and encounters with filmmakers, the festival shows children in Greater Louisville the world and sparks their imagination.
Celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday at the annual Green Eggs & Ham Brunch Sunday at Garage Bar. The Louisville Free Public Library will offer a pop-up children’s library and activities table, and there will be a green egg hunt in the beer garden, weather permitting.
