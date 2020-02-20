What To Do This Weekend
Check out Diana Ross, considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time, who will perform Sunday at The Louisville Palace.
Take the kids in your life to the Louisville Kids Fair indoor carnival at the Kentucky Expo Center. The fair will feature over a dozen inflatables, carnival rides, zip lines, and more.
Honor high school seniors, Adult Achievers, and community members at the 41st annual YMCA Black Achievers Awards Celebration at The Galt House Hotel. Keynote speaker will be Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve Captain.
Head to Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium to celebrate the opening of its two newest exhibits: ISS Above and SDSS Plate. The event includes a journey in the planetarium theater highlighting the mission and accomplishments of the International Space Station and SDSS project.
