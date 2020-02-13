What To Do This Weekend
Don’t forget! TONIGHT is our Galentine’s event at the Frazier History Museum. Come join us for a fun kick-off to Valentine’s Day weekend!
Read on for other exciting ways to spend your weekend:
The new production of the Broadway musical Miss Saigon continues its run through Sunday at the Kentucky Center.
Through February 23, Actors Theatre presents Once On This Island, a Caribbean-infused tribute to the resilience of the human heart.
The first-ever Louisville Winter Beerfest will be held at Kentucky International Convention Center, featuring hundreds of craft beers and more than 100 breweries.
0 Comments