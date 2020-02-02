The Sweetest Things
These bakeries have the sweetest things available — here’s a few to get your heart inspired.
Scarlet’s Bakery, which helps train women in baking and other life skills, offers the large 3-tier cake (red velvet or chocolate) at $34.99, the medium 3-tiered cake at $15, and the small heart-shaped cake for $6. Macaroons are $2.50 each. Two locations: 741 East Oak Street and 106 Fairfax Avenue in Louisville.
Grace Konzelman at Bakery 3303 created these “chalkboard” cookies where you can write your own message with a sugar chalk. Cookies are $2.50, and orders can be placed on Instagram @bakery3303 or email to bakery 3303@gmail.com.
Three Dog Bakery has Owner Shelby Simpson and Pastry Chef Brenda Miller offering all kinds of sugar and salt-free items that are made with whole wheat flour, applesauce, and peanut butter. Cookies are $3.95, cake $6.95, cupcakes $4.95, and lab loaf $7.95. You can find them at 3929 Chenoweth Square, Louisville.
P.S. See what this at-home baker is putting in her oven.
