The Paw & Feather Plan

The Paw and Feather Plan LLC will host a free public session about including pets in wills, trusts and directives at The Louisville Free Public Library, Crescent Hill Branch, on Feb. 29 at 3pm. Creating more awareness is the goal of Jessica Pita, owner of the Louisville-based Paw and Feather Plan, and Kelli Brown, Louisville-based author, speaker and estate planning attorney. “In my (animal) shelter days we’d see family members of the deceased turning in the deceased’s pets, and it was heartbreaking,” Jessica says.

