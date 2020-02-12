Take Your Family to the Louisville Orchestra

In need of a great family outing? You could win tickets to see Peter + the Wolf — a Louisville Orchestra performance on March 21 at the Kentucky Center.

THE GIVEAWAY:
Ten winners will win four tickets each to see the Louisville Orchestra’s Family Series Peter + the Wolf on March 21, 2020, 11am, at the Kentucky Center.

Your name will be at registration/no tickets issued.

DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, February 18th at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

Fill out my online form.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *