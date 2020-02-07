Rescue Me – Susanna and Hunter

Susanna Westerfield is happy she could give her dog Hunter a loving secure home after learning that she had rescued her from a dire situation. “Hunter was abandoned by her owner without water. There have been times I can see her uncertainty because she misses her owner and is unsure whether she is with us for the long run. I asked to foster a senior. I got what I got, and she’s been the best pet for our family.

