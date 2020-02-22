Rescue Me – Cathi & Lambeau

Owner & CEO of InSync with You

Personal Concierge & Lifestyle Management Company

When Cathi Bingaman rescued her dog Lammy from the Shelby County Humane Society five years ago, she knew there was something special about him. “He listens and watches to learn. He talks (loud bark) and he whispers (just a soft woof), puts toys back in his basket, closes doors, counts to three and says ‘I love you’,” she says. However, his stand-out feature is his right ear that consistently stands up. “People stop while driving to ask us what kind of dog he is (an Old English Mix), and he has made countless people smile — many who desperately needed to.”

