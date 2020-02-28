Our March Artisans and Makers Issue is Here!
In honor of Women’s History Month, we have some special treats for you…yay! Here’s what you will find in this month’s issue:
- Most Admired Woman voting has begun! DEADLINE: March 18 at noon.
- Read about our cover model Sharon Weis and other creatives who are bringing a new, vibrant energy to the local art scene.
- Meet 20 women to watch, and get a history lesson on local women who were trailblazers.
- Try these clever ideas for updating your home.
0 Comments