Mix Up Your Valentine
The Bourbon Women Association is the first female-focused group in the industry and as of this new year, has now expanded to ten branches, including the national base in Louisville plus New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati, Tennessee, Texas, D.C, Atlanta and Michigan.
Is your 2020 Valentine’s Day looking more “Between the Sheets” or “Boys on the Side” this year? No matter your relationship status, Bourbon Women has a cocktail recipe for you this month. Kentuckian Heather Wibbels is an award-winning home mixologist, working alongside Bourbon Women to educate and create cocktails.
Boys on the Side
“While we celebrate relationships in February, let’s take a moment to celebrate the strong women and best friends that lift us up when life gets hard. These are the ladies we cherish and the bourbon women we count on day in and day out to party with us, cry with us and lend us strength when we need it. I designed a cocktail with bourbon and chocolate, paired it with raspberry because we all want friends that are sweet, but a little tart and sassy when we need it. Along with bourbon, we’ve got a small amount of amaro – a bitter digestive to take the sweet down a notch – and a few drops of a smoke and salt bitter to add just the suggestion of something mysterious,” Heather says
Yield: 1 glass
- 1 ½ ounces bourbon
- ¾ ounce black raspberry liqueur
- ¼ ounce chocolate liqueur
- ¼ ounce Foro amaro (or any amaro with hints of coffee and chocolate in it)
- 2 drops of Crude “Pooter” smoke and salt bitters
Garnish: fresh raspberries
Combine the cocktail ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until well-chilled and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with fresh or frozen raspberries and enjoy with your best friends.
Between the Sheets
“Nutella and whiskey together are heavenly. Whether you make this one for a night out with the girls or a romantic evening in for Valentine’s Day, you’ll love having a little extra chocolate sauce for whatever is on the menu for dessert. Besides, it’ll give you a reason to buy that jar of Nutella to have around the house in case of emergency,” Heather says.
- 1 ½ ounces of 100 proof bourbon (or higher)
- 1 ounce Nutella *see below
- ½ ounce Ballotin chocolate whiskey
- ¼ ounce Rivulet pecan liqueur
Garnish: Nutella and crushed roasted hazelnuts
Combine the ingredients in a shaker and fill with ice. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish the glass before pouring in the cocktail by spreading a bit of Nutella on the outside rim and pressing hazelnuts into the Nutella.
*Nutella chocolate sauce: Slightly warm 4 ounces of bourbon cream and add 4 tablespoons of Nutella. Stir until well combined. This makes a crazy-good boozy chocolate sauce perfect for ice cream, coffee, strawberries or anything that needs a little decadence.
