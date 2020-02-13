Mix Up Your Valentine

Boys on the Side

“While we celebrate relationships in February, let’s take a moment to celebrate the strong women and best friends that lift us up when life gets hard. These are the ladies we cherish and the bourbon women we count on day in and day out to party with us, cry with us and lend us strength when we need it. I designed a cocktail with bourbon and chocolate, paired it with raspberry because we all want friends that are sweet, but a little tart and sassy when we need it. Along with bourbon, we’ve got a small amount of amaro – a bitter digestive to take the sweet down a notch – and a few drops of a smoke and salt bitter to add just the suggestion of something mysterious,” Heather says

Yield: 1 glass

1 ½ ounces bourbon

¾ ounce black raspberry liqueur

¼ ounce chocolate liqueur

¼ ounce Foro amaro (or any amaro with hints of coffee and chocolate in it)

2 drops of Crude “Pooter” smoke and salt bitters

Garnish: fresh raspberries

Combine the cocktail ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until well-chilled and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with fresh or frozen raspberries and enjoy with your best friends.