Amy Dickman didn’t realize her four rescue dogs could teach her some valuable life lessons. Three years ago, while her family was out, a fire started in their home with her dogs Tex, Rocky, Rusty, and Opal trapped inside. All of the dogs survived but Amy says they have taught her a valuable lesson about life. “Even though my family lost everything else, we had each other and our dogs. We actually gained a better perspective on life, perhaps one that dogs already know… love unconditionally and don’t be afraid to show it. Material things don’t matter. Enjoy the journey and live in the moment.”

P.S. Loving yourself unconditionally will allow the rest of life to follow.